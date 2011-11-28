Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.65 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.66 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.61 08.65 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.77 09.05 pct
1 MONTH 09.05 09.32 pct
3 MONTH 09.37 09.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.821 pct(1230 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.830 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Nov 9.8500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8478 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7987 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7199 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.54/08.74
2 Month - 08.50/08.70
3 Month - 08.52/08.67
6 Month - 08.34/08.44
9 Month - 08.20/08.29
1 Year - 08.11/08.14
2 Year - 07.54/07.57
3 Year - 07.43/07.47
4 Year - 07.37/07.39
5 Year - 07.33/07.36
7 Year - 07.31/07.41
10 Year - 07.31/07.41
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.