Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.65 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.66 pct

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

OVERNIGHT 08.61 08.65 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.77 09.05 pct

1 MONTH 09.05 09.32 pct

3 MONTH 09.37 09.63 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.821 pct(1230 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.830 pct(1700 IST)

COMMERCIAL PAPER

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Nov 9.8500 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8478 pct

182 days t-bill 8.7987 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7199 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.54/08.74

2 Month - 08.50/08.70

3 Month - 08.52/08.67

6 Month - 08.34/08.44

9 Month - 08.20/08.29

1 Year - 08.11/08.14

2 Year - 07.54/07.57

3 Year - 07.43/07.47

4 Year - 07.37/07.39

5 Year - 07.33/07.36

7 Year - 07.31/07.41

10 Year - 07.31/07.41

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.