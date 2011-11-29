Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.62 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.59 08.64 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.80 09.06 pct
1 MONTH 09.05 09.29 pct
3 MONTH 09.34 09.61 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.828 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Nov 9.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8473 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7977 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6926 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.53/08.72
2 Month - 08.53/08.70
3 Month - 08.51/08.66
6 Month - 08.32/08.41
9 Month - 08.16/08.26
1 Year - 08.09/08.11
2 Year - 07.52/07.55
3 Year - 07.42/07.45
4 Year - 07.33/07.36
5 Year - 07.31/07.33
7 Year - 07.28/07.38
10 Year - 07.29/07.39
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.