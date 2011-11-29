Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.62 pct

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

OVERNIGHT 08.59 08.64 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.80 09.06 pct

1 MONTH 09.05 09.29 pct

3 MONTH 09.34 09.61 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1220 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.828 pct(1700 IST)

COMMERCIAL PAPER

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Nov 9.8250 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8473 pct

182 days t-bill 8.7977 pct

364 days t-bill 8.6926 pct

For all the tenors please double click on.

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.53/08.72

2 Month - 08.53/08.70

3 Month - 08.51/08.66

6 Month - 08.32/08.41

9 Month - 08.16/08.26

1 Year - 08.09/08.11

2 Year - 07.52/07.55

3 Year - 07.42/07.45

4 Year - 07.33/07.36

5 Year - 07.31/07.33

7 Year - 07.28/07.38

10 Year - 07.29/07.39

Last quoted by contributors

Benchmark rate for OIS

Level by all contributors ,

List of contributors

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.