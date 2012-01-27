Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.16 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.06 09.15 pct 3 DAY 09.11 09.19 pct 14 DAY 09.19 09.43 pct 1 MONTH 09.36 09.69 pct 3 MONTH 09.53 09.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.321 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.354 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jan 10.3500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6938 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5343 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4491 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.70/08.90 2 Month - 08.65/08.85 3 Month - 08.60/08.80 6 Month - 08.41/08.51 9 Month - 08.25/08.35 1 Year - 08.13/08.16 2 Year - 07.57/07.60 3 Year - 07.36/07.39 4 Year - 07.33/07.36 5 Year - 07.32/07.35 7 Year - 07.33/07.43 10 Year - 07.34/07.44 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.