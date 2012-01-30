Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.21 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.20 09.24 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.15 09.37 pct
1 MONTH 09.39 09.65 pct
3 MONTH 09.55 09.83 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.292 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.287 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jan 10.2625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6999 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5572 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4599 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.73/08.93
2 Month - 08.73/08.91
3 Month - 08.63/08.83
6 Month - 08.45/08.54
9 Month - 08.25/08.35
1 Year - 08.11/08.13
2 Year - 07.50/07.52
3 Year - 07.27/07.31
4 Year - 07.24/07.28
5 Year - 07.23/07.26
7 Year - 07.24/07.34
10 Year - 07.25/07.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.