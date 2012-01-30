Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.20 09.24 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.15 09.37 pct 1 MONTH 09.39 09.65 pct 3 MONTH 09.55 09.83 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.292 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.287 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jan 10.2625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6999 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5572 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4599 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.73/08.93 2 Month - 08.73/08.91 3 Month - 08.63/08.83 6 Month - 08.45/08.54 9 Month - 08.25/08.35 1 Year - 08.11/08.13 2 Year - 07.50/07.52 3 Year - 07.27/07.31 4 Year - 07.24/07.28 5 Year - 07.23/07.26 7 Year - 07.24/07.34 10 Year - 07.25/07.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.