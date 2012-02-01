Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.85-08.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.07 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.01 09.07 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.21 09.37 pct
1 MONTH 09.41 09.66 pct
3 MONTH 09.65 09.90 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.133 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.143 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Feb 10.2575 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7167 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5437 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4463 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.74/08.94
2 Month - 08.90/09.10
3 Month - 08.68/08.88
6 Month - 08.44/08.53
9 Month - 08.25/08.33
1 Year - 08.11/08.15
2 Year - 07.56/07.58
3 Year - 07.36/07.39
4 Year - 07.31/07.34
5 Year - 07.30/07.33
7 Year - 07.30/07.40
10 Year - 07.31/07.41
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.