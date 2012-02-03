Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.79 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.92 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.79 08.86 pct
3 DAY 08.81 08.87 pct
14 DAY 09.19 09.39 pct
1 MONTH 09.37 09.67 pct
3 MONTH 09.57 09.87 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.103 pct(1250 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.166 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Feb 10.2500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7721 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6400 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4402 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.74/08.91
2 Month - 08.82/09.01
3 Month - 08.64/08.81
6 Month - 08.40/08.49
9 Month - 08.19/08.29
1 Year - 08.04/08.07
2 Year - 07.51/07.55
3 Year - 07.34/07.37
4 Year - 07.29/07.33
5 Year - 07.28/07.31
7 Year - 07.30/07.40
10 Year - 07.30/07.40
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.