Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.79 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.92 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.79 08.86 pct 3 DAY 08.81 08.87 pct 14 DAY 09.19 09.39 pct 1 MONTH 09.37 09.67 pct 3 MONTH 09.57 09.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.103 pct(1250 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.166 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Feb 10.2500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7721 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6400 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4402 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.74/08.91 2 Month - 08.82/09.01 3 Month - 08.64/08.81 6 Month - 08.40/08.49 9 Month - 08.19/08.29 1 Year - 08.04/08.07 2 Year - 07.51/07.55 3 Year - 07.34/07.37 4 Year - 07.29/07.33 5 Year - 07.28/07.31 7 Year - 07.30/07.40 10 Year - 07.30/07.40 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.