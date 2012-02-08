Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.62 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.66 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.62 08.67 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.20 09.38 pct
1 MONTH 09.42 09.68 pct
3 MONTH 09.65 09.96 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.250 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.239 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Feb 10.2950 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8210 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6200 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4360 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.86/08.95
2 Month - 08.95/09.13
3 Month - 08.72/08.92
6 Month - 08.47/08.57
9 Month - 08.25/08.35
1 Year - 08.15/08.18
2 Year - 07.64/07.67
3 Year - 07.45/07.48
4 Year - 07.39/07.43
5 Year - 07.38/07.42
7 Year - 07.39/07.49
10 Year - 07.40/07.50
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.