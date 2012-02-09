Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.72 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.69 08.75 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.17 09.35 pct
1 MONTH 09.42 09.67 pct
3 MONTH 09.63 09.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.255 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.272 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Feb 10.3500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8537 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6565 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4740 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.77/08.97
2 Month - 08.90/09.11
3 Month - 08.74/08.93
6 Month - 08.49/08.59
9 Month - 08.30/08.40
1 Year - 08.19/08.22
2 Year - 07.66/07.68
3 Year - 07.46/07.49
4 Year - 07.41/07.44
5 Year - 07.40/07.43
7 Year - 07.40/07.50
10 Year - 07.41/07.51
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.