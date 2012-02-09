Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.72 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.69 08.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.17 09.35 pct 1 MONTH 09.42 09.67 pct 3 MONTH 09.63 09.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.255 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.272 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Feb 10.3500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8537 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6565 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4740 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.77/08.97 2 Month - 08.90/09.11 3 Month - 08.74/08.93 6 Month - 08.49/08.59 9 Month - 08.30/08.40 1 Year - 08.19/08.22 2 Year - 07.66/07.68 3 Year - 07.46/07.49 4 Year - 07.41/07.44 5 Year - 07.40/07.43 7 Year - 07.40/07.50 10 Year - 07.41/07.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.