Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.77 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.76 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.73 08.78 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.19 09.38 pct 1 MONTH 09.41 09.69 pct 3 MONTH 09.65 09.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.183 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.209 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Feb 10.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8179 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6227 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4889 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.81/09.00 2 Month - 08.96/09.12 3 Month - 08.75/08.91 6 Month - 08.43/08.51 9 Month - 08.23/08.32 1 Year - 08.10/08.13 2 Year - 07.58/07.61 3 Year - 07.38/07.41 4 Year - 07.35/07.38 5 Year - 07.34/07.38 7 Year - 07.35/07.44 10 Year - 07.36/07.45 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.