Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.77 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.76 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.73 08.78 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.19 09.38 pct
1 MONTH 09.41 09.69 pct
3 MONTH 09.65 09.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.183 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.209 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Feb 10.4750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8179 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6227 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4889 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.81/09.00
2 Month - 08.96/09.12
3 Month - 08.75/08.91
6 Month - 08.43/08.51
9 Month - 08.23/08.32
1 Year - 08.10/08.13
2 Year - 07.58/07.61
3 Year - 07.38/07.41
4 Year - 07.35/07.38
5 Year - 07.34/07.38
7 Year - 07.35/07.44
10 Year - 07.36/07.45
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.