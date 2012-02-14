Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.86 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.82 08.89 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.14 09.39 pct
1 MONTH 09.35 09.71 pct
3 MONTH 09.59 10.04 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.181 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.180 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 10.4875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8477 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6413 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4952 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.75/08.95
2 Month - 08.90/09.10
3 Month - 08.65/08.85
6 Month - 08.34/08.44
9 Month - 08.14/08.24
1 Year - 08.03/08.06
2 Year - 07.49/07.53
3 Year - 07.30/07.34
4 Year - 07.25/07.29
5 Year - 07.24/07.28
7 Year - 07.25/07.35
10 Year - 07.26/07.36
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.