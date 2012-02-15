Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.89 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.85 08.92 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.16 09.41 pct 1 MONTH 09.39 09.77 pct 3 MONTH 09.68 10.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.175 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.197 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Feb 10.5050 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8750 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6639 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4935 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.75/08.95 2 Month - 08.90/09.08 3 Month - 08.68/08.85 6 Month - 08.37/08.45 9 Month - 08.18/08.25 1 Year - 08.05/08.08 2 Year - 07.52/07.55 3 Year - 07.34/07.37 4 Year - 07.28/07.32 5 Year - 07.27/07.30 7 Year - 07.28/07.38 10 Year - 07.29/07.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.