Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.90-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.89 08.95 pct 3 DAY 08.90 08.96 pct 14 DAY 09.23 09.40 pct 1 MONTH 09.43 09.68 pct 3 MONTH 09.77 10.08 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.204 pct(1250 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.188 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Feb 10.6250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9224 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6500 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4923 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.76/08.95 2 Month - 08.90/09.09 3 Month - 08.71/08.89 6 Month - 08.40/08.50 9 Month - 08.17/08.27 1 Year - 08.07/08.10 2 Year - 07.55/07.58 3 Year - 07.37/07.40 4 Year - 07.33/07.36 5 Year - 07.32/07.35 7 Year - 07.32/07.42 10 Year - 07.32/07.42 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.