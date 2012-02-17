Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.90-09.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.95 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.91 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.89 08.95 pct
3 DAY 08.90 08.96 pct
14 DAY 09.23 09.40 pct
1 MONTH 09.43 09.68 pct
3 MONTH 09.77 10.08 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.204 pct(1250 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.188 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Feb 10.6250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9224 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6500 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4923 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.76/08.95
2 Month - 08.90/09.09
3 Month - 08.71/08.89
6 Month - 08.40/08.50
9 Month - 08.17/08.27
1 Year - 08.07/08.10
2 Year - 07.55/07.58
3 Year - 07.37/07.40
4 Year - 07.33/07.36
5 Year - 07.32/07.35
7 Year - 07.32/07.42
10 Year - 07.32/07.42
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.