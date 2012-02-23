Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.79 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.79 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.76 08.81 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.18 09.42 pct
1 MONTH 09.36 09.74 pct
3 MONTH 09.65 10.05 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.189 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.199 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Feb 10.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9342 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6429 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4238 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.81/09.01
2 Month - 08.98/09.17
3 Month - 08.78/08.96
6 Month - 08.45/08.55
9 Month - 08.21/08.31
1 Year - 08.13/08.17
2 Year - 07.64/07.67
3 Year - 07.47/07.51
4 Year - 07.43/07.47
5 Year - 07.43/07.46
7 Year - 07.43/07.53
10 Year - 07.44/07.54
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.