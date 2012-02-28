Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.10-09.15
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.00 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.96 09.02 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.23 09.63 pct
1 MONTH 09.57 09.95 pct
3 MONTH 09.90 10.32 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.211 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.215 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Feb 10.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9730 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6398 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4694 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.91/09.10
2 Month - 08.95/09.13
3 Month - 08.73/08.90
6 Month - 08.44/08.53
9 Month - 08.25/08.34
1 Year - 08.17/08.20
2 Year - 07.65/07.68
3 Year - 07.47/07.50
4 Year - 07.41/07.45
5 Year - 07.41/07.43
7 Year - 07.41/07.51
10 Year - 07.41/07.51
