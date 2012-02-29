Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.00 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.96 09.02 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.25 09.53 pct
1 MONTH 09.68 09.97 pct
3 MONTH 09.99 10.28 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.190 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.203 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Feb 11.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0262 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6876 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4988 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.17/09.43
2 Month - 08.91/09.10
3 Month - 08.70/08.89
6 Month - 08.39/08.49
9 Month - 08.19/08.28
1 Year - 08.12/08.16
2 Year - 07.62/07.65
3 Year - 07.43/07.46
4 Year - 07.38/07.41
5 Year - 07.38/07.41
7 Year - 07.38/07.48
10 Year - 07.39/07.49
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.