Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.96 09.02 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.25 09.53 pct 1 MONTH 09.68 09.97 pct 3 MONTH 09.99 10.28 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.190 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.203 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Feb 11.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0262 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6876 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4988 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.17/09.43 2 Month - 08.91/09.10 3 Month - 08.70/08.89 6 Month - 08.39/08.49 9 Month - 08.19/08.28 1 Year - 08.12/08.16 2 Year - 07.62/07.65 3 Year - 07.43/07.46 4 Year - 07.38/07.41 5 Year - 07.38/07.41 7 Year - 07.38/07.48 10 Year - 07.39/07.49 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.