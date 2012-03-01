Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.99 09.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.36 09.59 pct 1 MONTH 10.07 10.31 pct 3 MONTH 10.14 10.48 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.216 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.241 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Mar 11.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.0000 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6989 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4920 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.15/09.45 2 Month - 08.90/09.10 3 Month - 08.70/08.90 6 Month - 08.40/08.50 9 Month - 08.22/08.32 1 Year - 08.16/08.19 2 Year - 07.65/07.68 3 Year - 07.46/07.49 4 Year - 07.41/07.44 5 Year - 07.41/07.43 7 Year - 07.40/07.50 10 Year - 07.41/07.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.