Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.04 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.99 09.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.36 09.59 pct
1 MONTH 10.07 10.31 pct
3 MONTH 10.14 10.48 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.216 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.241 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Mar 11.5000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0000 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6989 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4920 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.15/09.45
2 Month - 08.90/09.10
3 Month - 08.70/08.90
6 Month - 08.40/08.50
9 Month - 08.22/08.32
1 Year - 08.16/08.19
2 Year - 07.65/07.68
3 Year - 07.46/07.49
4 Year - 07.41/07.44
5 Year - 07.41/07.43
7 Year - 07.40/07.50
10 Year - 07.41/07.51
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.