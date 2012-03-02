Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.45
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.08 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.02 09.09 pct
3 DAY 09.03 09.09 pct
14 DAY 09.34 09.52 pct
1 MONTH 09.92 10.23 pct
3 MONTH 10.04 10.42 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.243 pct(1250 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.225 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Mar 11.4875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9967 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6977 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4909 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.10/09.31
2 Month - 08.95/09.15
3 Month - 08.69/08.87
6 Month - 08.40/08.50
9 Month - 08.20/08.30
1 Year - 08.13/08.16
2 Year - 07.63/07.67
3 Year - 07.46/07.49
4 Year - 07.41/07.44
5 Year - 07.40/07.44
7 Year - 07.40/07.50
10 Year - 07.40/07.50
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.