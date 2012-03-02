Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.45 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.02 09.09 pct 3 DAY 09.03 09.09 pct 14 DAY 09.34 09.52 pct 1 MONTH 09.92 10.23 pct 3 MONTH 10.04 10.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.243 pct(1250 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.225 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Mar 11.4875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9967 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6977 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4909 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.10/09.31 2 Month - 08.95/09.15 3 Month - 08.69/08.87 6 Month - 08.40/08.50 9 Month - 08.20/08.30 1 Year - 08.13/08.16 2 Year - 07.63/07.67 3 Year - 07.46/07.49 4 Year - 07.41/07.44 5 Year - 07.40/07.44 7 Year - 07.40/07.50 10 Year - 07.40/07.50 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.