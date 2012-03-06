Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.72 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.87 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.72 08.78 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.62 09.80 pct 1 MONTH 10.53 10.69 pct 3 MONTH 10.51 10.78 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.240 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.237 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Mar 11.4500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9593 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6818 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4335 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.10/09.30 2 Month - 08.94/09.14 3 Month - 08.75/08.84 6 Month - 08.35/08.45 9 Month - 08.16/08.26 1 Year - 08.13/08.16 2 Year - 07.60/07.63 3 Year - 07.43/07.46 4 Year - 07.38/07.41 5 Year - 07.37/07.40 7 Year - 07.38/07.48 10 Year - 07.38/07.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.