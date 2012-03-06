Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.72 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.87 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.72 08.78 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.62 09.80 pct
1 MONTH 10.53 10.69 pct
3 MONTH 10.51 10.78 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.240 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.237 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Mar 11.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9593 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6818 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4335 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.10/09.30
2 Month - 08.94/09.14
3 Month - 08.75/08.84
6 Month - 08.35/08.45
9 Month - 08.16/08.26
1 Year - 08.13/08.16
2 Year - 07.60/07.63
3 Year - 07.43/07.46
4 Year - 07.38/07.41
5 Year - 07.37/07.40
7 Year - 07.38/07.48
10 Year - 07.38/07.48
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.