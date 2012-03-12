Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.85-08.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.80 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.60 09.88 pct
1 MONTH 10.34 10.64 pct
3 MONTH 10.41 10.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.287 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.296 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 11.6375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9293 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6953 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3984 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.03/09.25
2 Month - 08.70/08.90
3 Month - 08.60/08.75
6 Month - 08.32/08.42
9 Month - 08.14/08.24
1 Year - 08.10/08.13
2 Year - 07.66/07.69
3 Year - 07.54/07.57
4 Year - 07.49/07.52
5 Year - 07.49/07.52
7 Year - 07.52/07.62
10 Year - 07.54/07.64
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.