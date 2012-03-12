Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.85-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.80 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.60 09.88 pct 1 MONTH 10.34 10.64 pct 3 MONTH 10.41 10.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.287 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.296 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 11.6375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9293 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6953 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3984 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.03/09.25 2 Month - 08.70/08.90 3 Month - 08.60/08.75 6 Month - 08.32/08.42 9 Month - 08.14/08.24 1 Year - 08.10/08.13 2 Year - 07.66/07.69 3 Year - 07.54/07.57 4 Year - 07.49/07.52 5 Year - 07.49/07.52 7 Year - 07.52/07.62 10 Year - 07.54/07.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.