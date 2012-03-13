Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.84 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.86 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.83 08.90 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.77 09.98 pct 1 MONTH 10.52 10.79 pct 3 MONTH 10.62 10.90 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.333 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.324 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Mar 11.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9351 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6794 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3921 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.92/09.11 2 Month - 08.67/08.87 3 Month - 08.55/08.70 6 Month - 08.26/08.36 9 Month - 08.11/08.21 1 Year - 08.07/08.10 2 Year - 07.63/07.66 3 Year - 07.51/07.54 4 Year - 07.48/07.51 5 Year - 07.48/07.51 7 Year - 07.49/07.59 10 Year - 07.51/07.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.