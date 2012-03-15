Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.87 08.92 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.03 10.28 pct 1 MONTH 10.78 11.08 pct 3 MONTH 10.91 11.17 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.371 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.360 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Mar 11.7750 pct (1300 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1300 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9500 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6487 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4160 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.95/09.12 2 Month - 08.76/08.95 3 Month - 08.58/08.75 6 Month - 08.40/08.49 9 Month - 08.23/08.32 1 Year - 08.18/08.20 2 Year - 07.73/07.76 3 Year - 07.61/07.64 4 Year - 07.56/07.60 5 Year - 07.57/07.60 7 Year - 07.58/07.68 10 Year - 07.59/07.69 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.