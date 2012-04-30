Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.90-08.95
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.33 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.38 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.32 08.37 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.89 09.06 pct
1 MONTH 09.11 09.33 pct
3 MONTH 09.32 09.64 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.619 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.675 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Apr 10.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3742 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3466 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1906 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.40
2 Month - 08.20/08.40
3 Month - 08.20/08.37
6 Month - 08.08/08.18
9 Month - 07.98/08.08
1 Year - 08.01/08.04
2 Year - 07.73/07.76
3 Year - 07.65/07.68
4 Year - 07.62/07.66
5 Year - 07.62/07.66
7 Year - 07.65/07.75
10 Year - 07.68/07.78
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.