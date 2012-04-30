Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.90-08.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.38 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.32 08.37 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.89 09.06 pct 1 MONTH 09.11 09.33 pct 3 MONTH 09.32 09.64 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.619 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.675 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Apr 10.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3742 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3466 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1906 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.20/08.40 3 Month - 08.20/08.37 6 Month - 08.08/08.18 9 Month - 07.98/08.08 1 Year - 08.01/08.04 2 Year - 07.73/07.76 3 Year - 07.65/07.68 4 Year - 07.62/07.66 5 Year - 07.62/07.66 7 Year - 07.65/07.75 10 Year - 07.68/07.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.