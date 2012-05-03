Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.35 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.30 08.36 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.89 09.14 pct 1 MONTH 09.13 09.40 pct 3 MONTH 09.35 09.66 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.637 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.623 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 May 10.1750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3900 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3456 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2450 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.20/08.40 3 Month - 08.21/08.37 6 Month - 08.10/08.20 9 Month - 08.01/08.11 1 Year - 08.05/08.08 2 Year - 07.72/07.76 3 Year - 07.61/07.65 4 Year - 07.58/07.61 5 Year - 07.57/07.60 7 Year - 07.59/07.69 10 Year - 07.62/07.72 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.