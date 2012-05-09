Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.31 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.37 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.30 08.36 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.90 09.14 pct 1 MONTH 09.18 09.45 pct 3 MONTH 09.41 09.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.562 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.565 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 May 10.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3871 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3426 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2468 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.20/08.40 3 Month - 08.19/08.35 6 Month - 08.11/08.21 9 Month - 08.04/08.14 1 Year - 08.04/08.07 2 Year - 07.69/07.72 3 Year - 07.56/07.59 4 Year - 07.53/07.57 5 Year - 07.53/07.56 7 Year - 07.54/07.64 10 Year - 07.56/07.66 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.