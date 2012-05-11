Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.32 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.38 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.31 08.38 pct 3 DAY 08.30 08.35 pct 14 DAY 08.91 09.12 pct 1 MONTH 09.25 09.46 pct 3 MONTH 09.58 09.91 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.543 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.569 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 May 10.2845 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3674 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3611 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2344 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.38 2 Month - 08.20/08.38 3 Month - 08.20/08.31 6 Month - 08.09/08.18 9 Month - 08.04/08.12 1 Year - 08.04/08.07 2 Year - 07.67/07.70 3 Year - 07.54/07.57 4 Year - 07.51/07.54 5 Year - 07.51/07.54 7 Year - 07.52/07.62 10 Year - 07.54/07.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.