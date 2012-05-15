Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.29 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.20 08.26 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.83 09.06 pct 1 MONTH 09.19 09.44 pct 3 MONTH 09.54 09.83 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.493 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.503 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 May 10.3000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3742 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3569 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2874 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.39 2 Month - 08.19/08.38 3 Month - 08.15/08.27 6 Month - 08.08/08.17 9 Month - 08.03/08.12 1 Year - 08.03/08.06 2 Year - 07.64/07.68 3 Year - 07.51/07.54 4 Year - 07.46/07.50 5 Year - 07.45/07.49 7 Year - 07.47/07.57 10 Year - 07.49/07.59 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.