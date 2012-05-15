Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.29 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.20 08.26 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.83 09.06 pct
1 MONTH 09.19 09.44 pct
3 MONTH 09.54 09.83 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.493 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.503 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 May 10.3000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3742 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3569 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2874 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.39
2 Month - 08.19/08.38
3 Month - 08.15/08.27
6 Month - 08.08/08.17
9 Month - 08.03/08.12
1 Year - 08.03/08.06
2 Year - 07.64/07.68
3 Year - 07.51/07.54
4 Year - 07.46/07.50
5 Year - 07.45/07.49
7 Year - 07.47/07.57
10 Year - 07.49/07.59
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.