Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.19 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.17 pct 3 DAY 08.11 08.18 pct 14 DAY 08.80 09.05 pct 1 MONTH 09.11 09.36 pct 3 MONTH 09.43 09.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.504 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.525 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 May 10.2500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3723 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3500 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2494 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.15/08.30 3 Month - 08.11/08.24 6 Month - 08.02/08.11 9 Month - 07.97/08.07 1 Year - 07.97/08.00 2 Year - 07.57/07.60 3 Year - 07.45/07.48 4 Year - 07.42/07.45 5 Year - 07.42/07.45 7 Year - 07.44/07.54 10 Year - 07.46/07.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.