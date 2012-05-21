Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.22 08.27 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.82 09.09 pct 1 MONTH 09.10 09.32 pct 3 MONTH 09.42 09.71 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.539 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.545 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 May 10.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3745 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3587 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2457 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.15/08.35 3 Month - 08.14/08.25 6 Month - 08.04/08.14 9 Month - 07.99/08.09 1 Year - 07.99/08.02 2 Year - 07.59/07.62 3 Year - 07.48/07.50 4 Year - 07.44/07.47 5 Year - 07.44/07.47 7 Year - 07.46/07.56 10 Year - 07.48/07.58 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.