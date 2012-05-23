Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.26 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.21 08.26 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.84 09.06 pct 1 MONTH 09.10 09.34 pct 3 MONTH 09.49 09.81 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.533 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.514 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 May 10.2813 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3871 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4043 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2654 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.15/08.35 3 Month - 08.14/08.26 6 Month - 08.05/08.15 9 Month - 08.01/08.10 1 Year - 08.00/08.03 2 Year - 07.63/07.66 3 Year - 07.50/07.54 4 Year - 07.47/07.51 5 Year - 07.47/07.51 7 Year - 07.49/07.59 10 Year - 07.51/07.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.