Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.16 08.22 pct 3 DAY 08.16 08.22 pct 14 DAY 08.85 09.11 pct 1 MONTH 09.10 09.36 pct 3 MONTH 09.53 09.81 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.532 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.514 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 May 10.2250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3901 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4010 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2692 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.32 2 Month - 08.13/08.28 3 Month - 08.15/08.23 6 Month - 08.05/08.13 9 Month - 08.01/08.08 1 Year - 08.00/08.03 2 Year - 07.64/07.67 3 Year - 07.51/07.54 4 Year - 07.48/07.51 5 Year - 07.48/07.51 7 Year - 07.50/07.60 10 Year - 07.52/07.62 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.