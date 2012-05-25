Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.19 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.16 08.22 pct
3 DAY 08.16 08.22 pct
14 DAY 08.85 09.11 pct
1 MONTH 09.10 09.36 pct
3 MONTH 09.53 09.81 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.532 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.514 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 May 10.2250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3901 pct
182 days t-bill 8.4010 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2692 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.18/08.32
2 Month - 08.13/08.28
3 Month - 08.15/08.23
6 Month - 08.05/08.13
9 Month - 08.01/08.08
1 Year - 08.00/08.03
2 Year - 07.64/07.67
3 Year - 07.51/07.54
4 Year - 07.48/07.51
5 Year - 07.48/07.51
7 Year - 07.50/07.60
10 Year - 07.52/07.62
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.