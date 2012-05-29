Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.16 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.78 09.11 pct 1 MONTH 09.05 09.36 pct 3 MONTH 09.44 09.80 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.529 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.518 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 May 10.2500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3955 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4010 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2794 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.10/08.26 2 Month - 08.06/08.24 3 Month - 08.06/08.17 6 Month - 07.97/08.06 9 Month - 07.93/08.03 1 Year - 07.93/07.96 2 Year - 07.59/07.62 3 Year - 07.47/07.50 4 Year - 07.43/07.47 5 Year - 07.44/07.47 7 Year - 07.45/07.55 10 Year - 07.48/07.57 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.