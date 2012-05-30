Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.13 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.09 08.14 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.82 09.08 pct
1 MONTH 09.06 09.32 pct
3 MONTH 09.48 09.80 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.540 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.524 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 May 10.1875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3750 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3614 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2683 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.10/08.29
2 Month - 08.06/08.25
3 Month - 08.04/08.18
6 Month - 07.96/08.05
9 Month - 07.93/08.01
1 Year - 07.92/07.95
2 Year - 07.57/07.60
3 Year - 07.45/07.48
4 Year - 07.43/07.46
5 Year - 07.43/07.46
7 Year - 07.44/07.54
10 Year - 07.46/07.56
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.