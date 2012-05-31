Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.08 08.14 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.84 09.11 pct
1 MONTH 09.08 09.33 pct
3 MONTH 09.42 09.78 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.412 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.377 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 May 10.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3075 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2735 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1850 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.97/08.15
2 Month - 07.93/08.10
3 Month - 07.85/07.97
6 Month - 07.79/07.89
9 Month - 07.77/07.85
1 Year - 07.77/07.80
2 Year - 07.43/07.46
3 Year - 07.34/07.37
4 Year - 07.33/07.36
5 Year - 07.34/07.37
7 Year - 07.36/07.46
10 Year - 07.38/07.48
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.