Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.08 08.14 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.84 09.11 pct 1 MONTH 09.08 09.33 pct 3 MONTH 09.42 09.78 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.412 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.377 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 May 10.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3075 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2735 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1850 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.97/08.15 2 Month - 07.93/08.10 3 Month - 07.85/07.97 6 Month - 07.79/07.89 9 Month - 07.77/07.85 1 Year - 07.77/07.80 2 Year - 07.43/07.46 3 Year - 07.34/07.37 4 Year - 07.33/07.36 5 Year - 07.34/07.37 7 Year - 07.36/07.46 10 Year - 07.38/07.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.