Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.03 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.10 pct
3 DAY 08.04 08.09 pct
14 DAY 08.74 09.04 pct
1 MONTH 09.02 09.30 pct
3 MONTH 09.39 09.70 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.407 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.370 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jun 9.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2448 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2227 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1144 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.15
2 Month - 07.90/08.10
3 Month - 07.78/07.88
6 Month - 07.68/07.78
9 Month - 07.66/07.76
1 Year - 07.66/07.69
2 Year - 07.33/07.36
3 Year - 07.26/07.30
4 Year - 07.27/07.30
5 Year - 07.28/07.31
7 Year - 07.30/07.40
10 Year - 07.33/07.43
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.