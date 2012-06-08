Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.16 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.18 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.14 08.20 pct 3 DAY 08.14 08.19 pct 14 DAY 08.74 08.98 pct 1 MONTH 09.20 09.41 pct 3 MONTH 09.38 09.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.326 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.360 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jun 9.8625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2041 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1240 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9386 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/08.05 2 Month - 07.80/07.99 3 Month - 07.71/07.81 6 Month - 07.60/07.69 9 Month - 07.58/07.66 1 Year - 07.58/07.61 2 Year - 07.25/07.29 3 Year - 07.22/07.25 4 Year - 07.21/07.25 5 Year - 07.23/07.26 7 Year - 07.26/07.36 10 Year - 07.29/07.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.