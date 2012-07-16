Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.11 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.57 08.81 pct
1 MONTH 08.83 09.08 pct
3 MONTH 09.08 09.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.029 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.049 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jul 9.3825 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1701 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0665 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9624 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/08.10
2 Month - 07.80/08.00
3 Month - 07.70/07.80
6 Month - 07.57/07.67
9 Month - 07.57/07.65
1 Year - 07.51/07.54
2 Year - 07.06/07.10
3 Year - 06.91/06.95
4 Year - 06.88/06.92
5 Year - 06.87/06.91
7 Year - 06.89/06.99
10 Year - 06.91/07.01
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.