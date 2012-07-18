Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.47 08.71 pct
1 MONTH 08.73 08.98 pct
3 MONTH 09.07 09.34 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.084 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.066 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jul 9.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1793 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0954 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9709 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.91/08.10
2 Month - 07.86/08.05
3 Month - 07.78/07.88
6 Month - 07.66/07.76
9 Month - 07.64/07.73
1 Year - 07.61/07.63
2 Year - 07.12/07.15
3 Year - 06.93/06.97
4 Year - 06.88/06.92
5 Year - 06.88/06.91
7 Year - 06.89/06.99
10 Year - 06.91/07.01
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.