Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.08 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.44 08.71 pct 1 MONTH 08.71 09.00 pct 3 MONTH 09.01 09.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.081 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.088 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jul 9.3500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1563 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0744 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9606 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.91/08.10 2 Month - 07.86/08.05 3 Month - 07.80/07.90 6 Month - 07.71/07.81 9 Month - 07.69/07.77 1 Year - 07.65/07.68 2 Year - 07.18/07.22 3 Year - 07.01/07.05 4 Year - 06.96/07.00 5 Year - 06.95/06.99 7 Year - 06.97/07.07 10 Year - 06.99/07.09 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.