Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.02 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.41 08.66 pct 1 MONTH 08.68 08.93 pct 3 MONTH 09.02 09.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.069 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.073 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jul 9.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1432 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0653 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9164 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/08.04 2 Month - 07.82/07.99 3 Month - 07.77/07.86 6 Month - 07.64/07.73 9 Month - 07.62/07.71 1 Year - 07.59/07.63 2 Year - 07.10/07.13 3 Year - 06.93/06.97 4 Year - 06.89/06.93 5 Year - 06.89/06.92 7 Year - 06.91/07.01 10 Year - 06.93/07.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.