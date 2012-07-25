Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.03 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.44 08.67 pct
1 MONTH 08.70 08.96 pct
3 MONTH 09.00 09.26 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.094 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.103 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Jul 9.3250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1492 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0618 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9144 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.86/08.03
2 Month - 07.85/08.00
3 Month - 07.79/07.88
6 Month - 07.68/07.77
9 Month - 07.66/07.75
1 Year - 07.64/07.66
2 Year - 07.16/07.18
3 Year - 06.98/07.01
4 Year - 06.94/06.97
5 Year - 06.94/06.96
7 Year - 06.96/07.06
10 Year - 06.98/07.08
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.