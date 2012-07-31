Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.06 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.32 08.55 pct 1 MONTH 08.61 08.88 pct 3 MONTH 08.93 09.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.218 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.247 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jul 9.3250 pct (1305 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1330 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1799 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0931 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9974 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.09 2 Month - 07.86/08.04 3 Month - 07.83/07.93 6 Month - 07.74/07.83 9 Month - 07.73/07.82 1 Year - 07.72/07.75 2 Year - 07.27/07.30 3 Year - 07.12/07.15 4 Year - 07.10/07.13 5 Year - 07.10/07.13 7 Year - 07.11/07.21 10 Year - 07.13/07.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.