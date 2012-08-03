Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY 08.00 08.04 pct
14 DAY 08.36 08.58 pct
1 MONTH 08.68 08.91 pct
3 MONTH 08.95 09.20 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.233 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.256 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Aug 9.2000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2250 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2265 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0471 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/08.10
2 Month - 07.86/08.05
3 Month - 07.87/07.97
6 Month - 07.78/07.88
9 Month - 07.77/07.87
1 Year - 07.73/07.76
2 Year - 07.25/07.28
3 Year - 07.08/07.11
4 Year - 07.05/07.08
5 Year - 07.04/07.06
7 Year - 07.05/07.15
10 Year - 07.07/07.17
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.