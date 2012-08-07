Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.38 08.59 pct
1 MONTH 08.65 08.88 pct
3 MONTH 08.90 09.15 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.180 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.149 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Aug 9.1300 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2245 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2067 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0121 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.86/08.05
2 Month - 07.85/08.00
3 Month - 07.83/07.93
6 Month - 07.73/07.83
9 Month - 07.72/07.80
1 Year - 07.68/07.71
2 Year - 07.19/07.22
3 Year - 07.04/07.08
4 Year - 07.01/07.05
5 Year - 07.00/07.04
7 Year - 07.02/07.12
10 Year - 07.04/07.14
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.