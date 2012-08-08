Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.03 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.40 08.59 pct 1 MONTH 08.68 08.88 pct 3 MONTH 08.95 09.16 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.123 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.138 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Aug 8.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2261 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2063 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0163 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.89/08.04 2 Month - 07.88/08.00 3 Month - 07.86/07.93 6 Month - 07.77/07.85 9 Month - 07.75/07.83 1 Year - 07.72/07.75 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.08/07.11 4 Year - 07.05/07.08 5 Year - 07.04/07.07 7 Year - 07.06/07.16 10 Year - 07.08/07.18 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.