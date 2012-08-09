Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.31 08.54 pct
1 MONTH 08.55 08.79 pct
3 MONTH 08.85 09.13 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.132 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.143 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Aug 8.9625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2250 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2003 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0375 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.92/08.06
2 Month - 07.88/08.02
3 Month - 07.87/07.97
6 Month - 07.80/07.88
9 Month - 07.77/07.86
1 Year - 07.74/07.76
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.07/07.10
4 Year - 07.04/07.07
5 Year - 07.03/07.06
7 Year - 07.04/07.14
10 Year - 07.06/07.16
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.