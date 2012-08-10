Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.10 pct
3 DAY 08.05 08.10 pct
14 DAY 08.32 08.55 pct
1 MONTH 08.52 08.80 pct
3 MONTH 08.78 09.09 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.146 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Aug 9.0250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2286 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2049 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0517 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.92/08.09
2 Month - 07.90/08.03
3 Month - 07.89/07.98
6 Month - 07.79/07.88
9 Month - 07.77/07.85
1 Year - 07.73/07.75
2 Year - 07.22/07.25
3 Year - 07.05/07.08
4 Year - 07.01/07.05
5 Year - 07.01/07.04
7 Year - 07.02/07.12
10 Year - 07.04/07.14
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.