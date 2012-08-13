Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.09 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.31 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.58 08.81 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 09.10 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.192 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.206 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Aug 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2116 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1958 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0569 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.06 2 Month - 07.90/08.05 3 Month - 07.88/07.97 6 Month - 07.80/07.89 9 Month - 07.78/07.86 1 Year - 07.74/07.77 2 Year - 07.25/07.27 3 Year - 07.08/07.11 4 Year - 07.04/07.07 5 Year - 07.04/07.07 7 Year - 07.05/07.15 10 Year - 07.07/07.17 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.