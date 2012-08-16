Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.24 08.48 pct 1 MONTH 08.47 08.73 pct 3 MONTH 08.76 09.03 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.241 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.265 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Aug 9.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2350 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2305 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1021 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.99/08.15 2 Month - 07.93/08.06 3 Month - 07.94/08.05 6 Month - 07.85/07.95 9 Month - 07.84/07.91 1 Year - 07.81/07.83 2 Year - 07.36/07.39 3 Year - 07.21/07.24 4 Year - 07.17/07.20 5 Year - 07.17/07.19 7 Year - 07.17/07.27 10 Year - 07.19/07.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.