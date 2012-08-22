BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.99 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.48 08.68 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.236 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.224 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Aug 8.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2023 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1922 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1042 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.94/08.13 2 Month - 07.93/08.08 3 Month - 07.90/08.04 6 Month - 07.84/07.94 9 Month - 07.82/07.90 1 Year - 07.80/07.82 2 Year - 07.35/07.37 3 Year - 07.19/07.22 4 Year - 07.15/07.18 5 Year - 07.15/07.17 7 Year - 07.15/07.25 10 Year - 07.17/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc