Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.99 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.48 08.68 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.236 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.224 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Aug 8.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2023 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1922 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1042 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.94/08.13 2 Month - 07.93/08.08 3 Month - 07.90/08.04 6 Month - 07.84/07.94 9 Month - 07.82/07.90 1 Year - 07.80/07.82 2 Year - 07.35/07.37 3 Year - 07.19/07.22 4 Year - 07.15/07.18 5 Year - 07.15/07.17 7 Year - 07.15/07.25 10 Year - 07.17/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.