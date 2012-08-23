Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.03 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.19 08.39 pct
1 MONTH 08.41 08.72 pct
3 MONTH 08.74 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.231 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.230 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Aug 8.8750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2075 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2085 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0775 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.14
2 Month - 07.90/08.09
3 Month - 07.91/08.03
6 Month - 07.85/07.95
9 Month - 07.83/07.91
1 Year - 07.81/07.82
2 Year - 07.36/07.38
3 Year - 07.20/07.23
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.15/07.18
7 Year - 07.16/07.26
10 Year - 07.18/07.28
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.